Eastern Bank introduces online training for women entrepreneurs

Eastern Bank PLC today introduced an e-training platform on financial literacy and entrepreneur development for women entrepreneurs.

Curated by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Bangladesh Bank, the online training programme aims to empower women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh.

This self-paced training provides practical knowledge, assessments, and certification, helping women borrowers from small enterprises enhance their business success.

Md Mazibur Rahman, executive director of the Bangladesh Bank and also the project director of the Supporting Post Covid-19 Small Scale Employment Creation Project (SPCSSECP), inaugurated the programme as the chief guest at a function at the Eastern Bank's head office in the capital's Gulshan, said a press release.

"Through interactive modules, participants will gain essential skills in business management, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship," said Rahman.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of Eastern Bank PLC, said, "This online training module will not only allow women entrepreneurs to learn at their own pace but also enhance their acumen to make prudent business decisions."

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking at Eastern Bank, Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business, Sarmin Atik, head of liability and wealth management, and Tanzeri Hoque, head of priority and women banking, were present.

Ali Sabet, team leader of SPCSSECP, Ferdous Ahmed and Ruman Ishtiak Rafeen, specialists, and Sinora Chakma, senior gender and project implementation consultant of the ADB, along with women entrepreneurs and other ecosystem partners, were also present.