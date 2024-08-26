Dutch-Bangla Bank donates Tk 10cr to flood victims

Dutch-Bangla Bank donated a financial relief package worth Tk 10 crore to provide relief to flood victims in various districts of the country.

The executive committee of the bank's board of directors held an emergency meeting at its office in Dhaka on August 22 and decided to donate to the cause, the bank said in a press release.

The bank deposited the money into the account of the Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund maintained with Sonali Bank.

The committee expressed deep concern and sympathy for victims during the meeting.