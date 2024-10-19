Discounts for Al-Arafah Mastercard holders on Star Tech purchases

Mohammad Jahed Ali Bhuiyan, managing director of Star Tech Limited, and Mohammed Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing director of Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement at the former’s head office in the capital recently. Photo: Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC recently signed an agreement with Star Tech Limited, a computer, laptop and gaming PC retail and online shop in Bangladesh, to offer exclusive discounts for the bank's Mastercard holders.

Mohammed Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Mohammad Jahed Ali Bhuiyan, managing director of Star Tech Ltd, penned the deal at the latter's head office in the capital, according to a press release.

Under this agreement, the bank will provide zero percent EMI facility for up to 36 months on Star Tech products and services to the bank's La-Riba (interest-free) credit cardholders.

In addition, the bank's corporate customers will occasionally receive special discount coupons for purchases of Star Tech goods and services.

Muhammad Shakhawat Ullah, head of cards of the bank, and Mohammad Arif Hasan, head of business, were present.

Among others, Seeikh Shohel Akhter, assistant general manager of Star Tech Ltd, and Aminul Karim Khan, manager, along with senior officials of both the organisations, were also present.