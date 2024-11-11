Dhaka Bank wins award at Visa Leadership Conclave

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, managing director and CEO of Dhaka Bank PLC, receives an award from Sandeep Ghosh, group country manager for India and South Asia at Visa, at an award-giving ceremony, styled “Visa Leadership Conclave Bangladesh 2024” at Sheraton Dhaka in the capital’s Banani recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank PLC recently won an award in the category of "Excellence in Product Innovation" at the Visa Leadership Conclave Bangladesh 2024.

The digital payment solution provider awarded the bank for creating a milestone towards the digitalisation of financial services for farmers in Bangladesh, especially in rural areas where farmers are doing cashless transactions.

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, managing director and CEO of the bank, received the award from Sandeep Ghosh, group country manager for India and South Asia at Visa, at a function at Sheraton Dhaka in the capital's Banani, according to a press release.

The award recognises partners across categories for their contribution to innovation and success in driving business growth.

Rafeza Akhter Kanta, director of the Payment System Department at the Bangladesh Bank, James Gardiner, foreign service officer of the US Department of State at the Embassy of US in Dhaka, Sabbir Ahmed, country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan at Visa, were present.

The event drew the participation of senior management from Visa, banks, fintech, merchants and various industry leaders, making it a significant and memorable occasion.

Visa recognises its partners and affiliates for their achievements in a variety of areas, enabling the organisations to expand their partnership initiatives.

Md Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director and CEMO of Dhaka Bank, HM Mostafizur Rahaman, senior executive vice-president and head of retail business division, among others, were also present.