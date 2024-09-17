Dhaka Bank recognised as ADB’s leading partner bank in Bangladesh

Akhlaqur Rahman, deputy managing director of Dhaka Bank, poses for photographs with an award after receiving it from Steven Beck, head of the Trade and Supply Chain Finance at the Asian Development Bank, at the Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program Awards 2024 in Singapore recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank PLC has been recognised as the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) leading partner bank in Bangladesh at the 10th Anniversary of the Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program (TSCFP) Awards 2024 organised by the Manila-based multilateral lender.

Akhlaqur Rahman, deputy managing director of Dhaka Bank, received the award from Steven Beck, head of the Trade and Supply Chain Finance (TSCF) at the ADB, in Singapore recently, according to a press release.

Sahabub Alam Khan, executive vice-president and chief financial officer of Dhaka Bank, and Neha Noronha, unit head for South Asia of the TSCF at the ADB, were present along with more than 200 representatives from the ADB's partner banks and financial institutions.

Dhaka Bank has been able to attain this achievement by being the most active partner bank in Bangladesh to support the highest number of international trade transactions through partnering with ADB in the last fiscal year.

The bank has been enlisted as an issuing bank in ADB's TSCF programme since 2009.

Utilising the facilities of this programme, Dhaka Bank is supporting, enriching and expanding the international trade business of its numerous corporate and SME clients and contributing to the country's economic growth.

Currently, a total of 87 banks from developing member countries in Asia and the Pacific are part of the TSCF programme. Of them, 16 banks are from Bangladesh.

This award serves as a testament to Dhaka Bank's unwavering commitment to its global partners, including the Asian Development Bank. It also highlights Dhaka Bank's position as a top player in international trade finance and reflects its motto of "Excellence in Banking", the press release added.