Dhaka Bank to provide Tk 250cr liquidity support to troubled banks

Dhaka Bank PLC has agreed in principle to provide liquidity support of Tk 250 crore to weak banks against the guarantee of the Bangladesh Bank, according to a press release.

The central bank recently took an initiative to facilitate and revitalise problem banks through financially strong 10 banks.

In this process, the Bangladesh Bank held a meeting with the chief executives of 10 strong banks, including the Dhaka Bank.

After a detailed discussion, heads of the strong banks agreed to extend their wholehearted cooperation to the weak banks through liquidity support.

Against the BB guarantee, some of the strong banks have already provided support to the weak banks.

Ahsan H Mansur, governor of the central bank, was present in the meeting.