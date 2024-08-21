Banks
Star Business Desk
Wed Aug 21, 2024 09:07 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 09:12 PM

Most Viewed

Banks

Dhaka Bank opens Tongi sub-branch

Star Business Desk
Wed Aug 21, 2024 09:07 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 09:12 PM
Md Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director and CEMO of Dhaka Bank, inaugurates the Tongi sub-branch of the bank under Sonargaon Janapath branch in Dhaka recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank recently launched a sub-branch in Tongi under its Sonargaon Janapath branch in Dhaka.

Md Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director and chief emerging market officer, inaugurated the bank's 32nd sub-branch new sub-branch, the bank said in a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Tipu Sultan, senior executive vice-president and head of Islamic banking division, Altamas Nirjhor, senior vice-president and head of general services division, and HM Mostafizur Rahaman, head of retail business, were present.

Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman, senior vice-president and manager of Sonargaon Janapath branch, and Razaul Karim, in-charge of Tongi sub-branch, along with branch managers and sub-branch managers from across Dhaka were also present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বিদ্যুৎ-জ্বালানি আমদানি বাবদ দেনা ২.২ বিলিয়ন ডলার: জ্বালানি উপদেষ্টা

বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি খাতে বাজেট সহায়তা হিসেবে বিশ্বব্যাংকের কাছে এক বিলিয়ন মার্কিন ডলার চেয়েছেন উপদেষ্টা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

এস আলমের অর্থ পাচারের তদন্ত শুরু করল দুদক

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification