Dhaka Bank opens Tongi sub-branch

Md Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director and CEMO of Dhaka Bank, inaugurates the Tongi sub-branch of the bank under Sonargaon Janapath branch in Dhaka recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank recently launched a sub-branch in Tongi under its Sonargaon Janapath branch in Dhaka.

Md Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director and chief emerging market officer, inaugurated the bank's 32nd sub-branch new sub-branch, the bank said in a press release.

Tipu Sultan, senior executive vice-president and head of Islamic banking division, Altamas Nirjhor, senior vice-president and head of general services division, and HM Mostafizur Rahaman, head of retail business, were present.

Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman, senior vice-president and manager of Sonargaon Janapath branch, and Razaul Karim, in-charge of Tongi sub-branch, along with branch managers and sub-branch managers from across Dhaka were also present.