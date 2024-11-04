Dhaka Bank opens its relocated services centre

Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman of Dhaka Bank PL, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a relocated CEPZ SME service centre and offshore banking unit at Commercial Complex, Dakshin Halishahar in Chattogram EPZ recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank PLC opened a relocated CEPZ SME service centre and offshore banking unit at Commercial Complex, Dakshin Halishahar in Chattogram EPZ to provide the best-in-class and advanced services to its customers.

Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the services centre as chief guest recently, said a press release.

ATM Hayatuzzaman Khan, founder vice-chairman of the bank, Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, managing director and CEO, AKM Shahnawaj, additional managing director, Akhlaqur Rahman, deputy managing director, and Sahabub Alam Khan, senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer, were present.

Rayhan Kawsar, in-charge, communications and branding division of the bank, Md Waliullah Khan, manager of CEPZ SME service centre and offshore banking unit, Md Abdus Sobhan, executive director of CEPZ, Mustafa Mahmud, managing director of JMS Group, Shakila Sultana, deputy commissioner of Chittagong Metropolitan Police (port), along with other senior executives of the bank and local businessmen were also present.