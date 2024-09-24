Dhaka Bank opens its relocated DEPZ branch

AKM Shahnawaj, managing director (current charge) of Dhaka Bank PLC, inaugurates a relocated DEPZ branch of the bank at the Commercial Complex, Dhamsona in Ashulia recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank PLC recently opened its relocated DEPZ branch and offshore banking unit (OBU) at the Commercial Complex, Dhamsona in Ashulia to provide the best-in-class and advanced service to its customers.

AKM Shahnawaj, managing director (current charge) of the bank, inaugurated the branch as chief guest, said a press release.

Md Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director of the bank, Mukarram Hossain Chowdhury, senior executive vice-president and head of RMG division, Md Altamas Nirjhar, senior vice-president and head of general services division, Rumman Habib, vice-president and head of offshore banking division, Hasan Shafi Ahmed, manager of DEPZ branch, and Rayhan Kawsar, in-charge of communications and branding division, were present.

Sujon Mahmud, head of accounts at Lintex Sportswear, and Megan Lee, chief financial officer of Young Optics, along with other senior executives, branch managers of the banks and local businesspersons were also present.