Dhaka Bank gets new AMD

Dhaka Bank has recently promoted an official to the post of additional managing director (AMD) with effect from July 1 of this year.

The official, AKM Shahnawaj, had been serving the bank as deputy managing director since July 2018, according to a press release.

Shahnawaj joined Dhaka Bank in 2013 as a senior executive vice-president and served the bank in the capacity of regional manager, Chattagram and manager of local office branch, Dhaka concurrently.

He started his professional banking career in 1989 as a probationary officer at Arab Bangladesh Bank Ltd.

He previously served Muslim Commercial Bank Ltd and Bank Asia PLC in various capacities.

His extensive banking experience and academic background in business administration are poised to drive Dhaka Bank PLC towards new heights of success and excellence.

Shahnawaj has been serving in the banking industry for the last 35 years.

He completed his MBA from the Institute of Business Administration at the University of Dhaka.