Dhaka Bank donates Tk 2cr for flood victims

AMM Moyen Uddin, deputy managing director of Dhaka Bank, hands over a cheque of Tk 2 crore to Faruk E Azam, adviser of the ministry of disaster management and relief, at Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka today. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank donated a financial relief package worth Tk 2 crore for flood-affected people in various districts of the country.

The sum was deposited to the Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund and will be mobilised to meet the essential needs of the victims.

AMM Moyen Uddin, deputy managing director of the bank, handed over a cheque to Faruk E Azam, adviser of the ministry of disaster management and relief, at the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka today, according to a press release.

Additionally, the bank gave away various food and relief items to 2,500 families in the flood-hit Feni, Chhagalnaiya, Sonaimuri, Gunoboti and other areas from the bank's corporate social responsibility fund.