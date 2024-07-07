Dhaka Bank celebrates its 29th anniversary

Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman of Dhaka Bank, inaugurates the bank’s 29th founding anniversary at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Mirza Abbas Uddin Ahmed, founder of the bank, among others, was present. Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank celebrated its 29th founding anniversary recently with the slogan "Maintaining Steady Growth with Excellence".

Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman of the bank, and Mirza Abbas Uddin Ahmed, founder, inaugurated the celebrations at the bank's head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

A "milad mahfil" was also arranged.

ATM Hayatuzzaman Khan, founder vice-chairman, Mohammed Hanif, current vice-chairman, Altaf Hossain Sarker, Md Amir Ullah and Rakhi Das Gupta, directors, and Feroz Ahmed and Ahbab Ahmed, independent directors, were present.

Emranul Huq, managing director & CEO of the bank, joined the event virtually.

AKM Shahnawaj, deputy managing director, and senior management also attended.

Around 150 branches, sub-branches and SME service centres of the bank across the country also celebrated the anniversary.

Managers from flagship branches along with regional managers also attended the programme.