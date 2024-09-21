Dhaka Bank cardholder wins 1st prize in Visa’s spending campaign

Sabbir Ahmed, country manager for Bangladesh at Visa, and AKM Shahnawaj, acting managing director of Dhaka Bank, pose for photographs while handing over the prizes the bank’s cardholders won in the “Spend and Win Campaign-2024” at the latter’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

A Dhaka Bank Visa cardholder won the 1st mega prize along with three other prizes in the 'Spend and Win Campaign-2024' awarded by Visa.

Eligible customers were selected based on their highest transaction amounts among 20 million Visa cards issued by all participating banks in Bangladesh.

Sabbir Ahmed, Visa's country manager for Bangladesh, presented the prizes to AKM Shahnawaj, Dhaka Bank's acting managing director, at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently, said a press release.

Md Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director and chief emerging market officer of the bank, Mukarram Hossain Chowdhury, senior executive vice-president, and Sahabub Alam Khan, executive vice-president and chief financial officer, were present.

HM Mostafizur Rahaman, executive vice-president and head of retail business division, and Ashish Chakraborty, director of business development at Visa Bangladesh, along with other senior officials of both the organisations were also present.

The winners were selected based on their highest transaction counts and volumes during the campaign, which ran from March 20 to June 30, 2024.

Currently, there are around 2 crore Visa cards issued by 48 banks in Bangladesh.