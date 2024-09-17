Banks
Tue Sep 17, 2024
Last update on: Tue Sep 17, 2024

Commercial Bank of Ceylon signs deal with Ramada By Wyndham

Tue Sep 17, 2024
Kasun Herath, deputy chief executive officer and chief operating officer of the Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC, and Chevan Gooneratne, general manager of Ramada By Wyndham Cox’s Bazar Kolatoli Beach, shake hands and exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Commercial Bank of Ceylon

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ramada By Wyndham Cox's Bazar Kolatoli Beach, a five-star hotel nestled in the heart of marine drive, Cox's Bazar, to offer discount facilities for the bank's visa cardholders.

Kasun Herath, deputy chief executive officer and chief operating officer of the bank, and Chevan Gooneratne, general manager of the hotel, penned the MoU at the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Other senior officials from both of the companies were also present.

