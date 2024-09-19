City Bank launches Visa infinite credit card

Mashrur Arefin, managing director and CEO of City Bank, and Sabbir Ahmed, country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan at Visa, pose for photographs while inaugurating a new credit card at a function at the City Bank Centre in Dhaka recently. Photo: City Bank

City Bank recently launched its Visa infinite credit card, offering a wide range of benefits.

This cardholder will enjoy a welcome voucher worth Tk 10,000 redeemable on-air tickets, cashback of up to Tk 12,000 per year, buy-one-get-one-free buffet offers at the country's top 5-star hotels, and unlimited access to the bank's three lounges at Dhaka's domestic and international airports.

There is also complimentary priority pass membership with eight free lounge accesses, double-benefit insurance coverage, and complimentary meet and greet service at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Mashrur Arefin, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Sabbir Ahmed, country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan at Visa, inaugurated the card at a function at the City Bank Centre in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

"We always strive to give the best to our customers. This Visa credit card will set the benchmark for being the best in the market", said Arefin.

"This premium credit card will smartly and meaningfully meet the needs of all professionals in Bangladesh. It offers some excellent facilities", said Ahmed.

"Through Visa, we basically aim to create the right values for consumers and our partners," he said.

Additionally, the cardholders will enjoy zero percent FlexiBuy facility at over 5,000 electronics, furniture, and smartphone outlets, as well as special discount offers at selected restaurants, retail stores, and lifestyle shops.

