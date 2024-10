Mohammad Masoom, managing director and CEO of Citizens Bank PLC, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a sub-branch of the bank at Maddho Badda in the capital today. Photo: Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank PLC opened a sub-branch at Moddho Badda in the capital today.

Mohammad Masoom, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branch, the bank said in a press release.

The bank started its journey on December 15, 2020, after receiving a banking licence from the Bangladesh Bank.

Local people, businessmen, and clients, along with other officials of the bank, were also present during the sub-branch inauguration.