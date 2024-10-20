Citizens Bank holds business conference

Chowdhury Mohammed Hanif Shoeb, chairman of Citizens Bank PLC, poses for photographs with participants of a business conference, styled “Chairman’s Invitation”, at The Westin Dhaka in the capital recently. Photo: Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank PLC recently organised a business conference, styled "Chairman's Invitation", at The Westin Dhaka in the capital with a view to having better insights regarding the overall health of the bank.

Chowdhury Mohammed Hanif Shoeb, chairman of the bank, attended the conference as the chief guest.

The event focused on current opportunities and challenges in the banking and financial sector, the bank said in a press release.

The bank chairman provided strategic guidance and solutions to ensure the bank's sustainable growth, with a strong focus on becoming the preferred and safest custodian of public deposits.

Mohammad Masoom, managing director of the bank, presided over the meeting.

Among others, other senior officials and executives were also present.