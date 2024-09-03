BRAC Bank’s branch network achieves Tk 1,600cr net deposit growth in August

Meheriar M Hasan, chairperson of BRAC Bank, Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO, and Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, deputy managing director and head of branch distribution network, join the branch leaders in celebrating the significant deposit growth at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank's branch network logged net deposit growth of Tk 1,600 crore in August this year.

This is a commendable achievement as the growth has been accomplished despite the unstable political situation in the country, which caused prolonged disruption of banking operations, according to a press release.

This milestone reflects increasing customer confidence, strong engagement, and robust relationships, it added.

Hasan said good governance is the cornerstone of BRAC Bank's ability to earn and maintain customer trust.

"Strong customer engagement and relationships are at the core of the bank's success. We are delighted to witness our strides towards doubling the business by 2025," he added.

"BRAC Bank aims not only to become a banking partner but also to provide comprehensive financial advisory services to the customers," Hussain said.

"The continuous expansion of branches and sub-branches, strategic repositioning for maximum convenience, improved customer services, and enhanced digital banking solutions have significantly contributed to the growth."

Earlier, BRAC Bank's branches managed an unprecedented net deposit growth of Tk 5,500 crore during the January-June period of 2024, breaking all-time industry records, according to the press release.

The senior management of the bank, along with zonal and regional heads of the branch network, as well as cluster and branch managers were also present.