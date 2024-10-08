BRAC Bank strikes deal with Radisson Blu Chattogram

Brig Gen (retd) Abu Sayeed Mohammad Ali, chief executive officer of Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View, and Kayesh Chowdhury, head of regional corporate at BRAC Bank, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the former’s office in the port city recently. Photo: BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank recently signed a partnership agreement with Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View, extending exclusive privileges to the bank's premium banking plus customers.

Brig Gen (Retd) Abu Sayeed Mohammad Ali, chief executive officer of Radisson Blu Chattogram, and Kayesh Chowdhury, head of regional corporate at the bank, penned the deal at the former's office in the port city, said a press release.

This partnership will enable the bank's premium banking plus customers to enjoy complimentary benefits at the five-star hotel during special occasions, such as birthdays, anniversaries, festive events, and more throughout the year.

Jamshed Ahmed Chowdhury, regional head of distribution network at the bank, Armeen Ahmed, head of premium banking proposition, Ashraful Alam, head of alliances, and Ehsan Samad, senior manager of premium banking, were present.

Shafiqul Islam, manager of procurement and engineering of the five-star hotel, Raihan Chowdhury, assistant director of finance, Sarwar Alam, assistant director of catering, Faysal Kabir, manager of sales, and Wasik Jawad, assistant manager of public relations and marketing communication at Radisson Blu Chattogram, along with other officials from both the organisations were also present.