BRAC Bank signs cash management digitisation deal with Quality Feeds

Photo: BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank PLC recently signed a strategic partnership agreement with Quality Feeds Limited, an animal feed manufacturer in Bangladesh, to digitise their cash management process.

M Basir Rahman, director for finance and risk management at the feed manufacturing company, and Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director and head of corporate and institutional banking at the bank, penned the deal at the latter's head office in the capital's Gulshan, said a press release.

Commenting on the collaboration, Refat Ullah Khan, said, "As a customer-centric financial entity, BRAC Bank continues to explore new and innovative ways to bring more convenience to its valued customers."

"Our extensive network and digital capabilities help clients achieve efficiency and transparency in their treasury management process," he added.

This collaboration aims to enhance the collection and reconciliation experience for Quality Feeds Limited by leveraging BRAC Bank's extensive branch network and over the counter solution "Universal Collection Platform", ensuring more accessible and more efficient collection and reconciliation processes.

Md Mohibbur Rahman Khan, senior manager, finance and accounts of the feed manufacturing company, Md Zahirul Islam, senior manager of group corporate affairs, AKM Faisal Halim, head of transaction banking of the bank, Abu Sadat Chowdhury, head of regional corporate for Dhaka, and Touhid Sarwar, head of relationship unit, were also present.