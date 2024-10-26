BRAC Bank launches initiative for future female leaders

Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO of BRAC Bank, poses for photographs with women co-workers of the bank while inaugurating a new initiative to develop women’s personal and professional growth opportunities at the bank’s head office in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank recently launched a new initiative under the "Women Leadership Development Program" with a view to developing personal and professional growth opportunities for female co-workers.

In light of this, the bank also set a target to be a top runner in women's empowerment and female leadership so that women can find the safety and confidence to equally lead the industry.

Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the initiative at a function at the bank's head office in the capital, according to a press release.

To prepare female co-workers to take on new challenges and higher responsibilities, the bank formed a cross-functional project team to develop a comprehensive women's leadership development framework with a detailed curriculum, called "Enlightened Leaders Exemplify Achievement" (ELEA).

This diverse team, led by Farhana Sharmin Sumi, senior HR business partner, brought together experts from various functions, each contributing unique insights and skills.

Their collaborative effort has resulted in a comprehensive programme designed to empower women co-workers, providing them with the tools and opportunities needed to advance into leadership roles within the bank.

In collaboration with the human resources (HR) division, the bank's internal women's forum, "TARA", has chalked this initiative to help them stick to bigger career aspirations against the reality of home and office responsibilities, which create roadblocks to elevating their career paths.

Some 25 aspiring females will be part of this ELEA initiative under which they will get a one-year intensive training based on a 70:20:10 learning model with cross-functional attachments, project work, the tutelage of coaches and mentors, classroom training sessions and workshops.

Regarding the programme, the bank MD and CEO said, "As a people-centric organisation, BRAC Bank always strives to undertake new initiatives to promote women's leadership at the upper ladder of the management team."

"ELEA will equip our female colleagues with the new skills and acumen necessary for demanding senior management roles. We will continue to introduce such a capacity-building programme so that our female co-workers can add more value to their personal growth," he added.

"This platform will enrich our women colleagues with advanced knowledge and strategic insights, which they can apply in their respective roles. They can use this platform as a springboard to uplift their professional careers," said Nurun Nahar Begum, chief technology officer and head of TARA Forum.

Among others, the senior management team of the bank, participants, their coaches and mentors, along with project team members, were also present.