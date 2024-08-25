BRAC Bank declares Tk 5 crore to BAF for flood rescue and relief efforts

Banks
Star Business Desk
Sun Aug 25, 2024 09:00 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 25, 2024 09:07 PM

BRAC Bank announced a financial aid package worth Tk 5 crore today to support the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) in its ongoing rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas across the country.

The decision, made with the support of the board of directors, underscores the bank's commitment to standing by communities in times of need, according to a press release.

The recent floods have caused widespread devastation across 12 districts, leaving many in dire circumstances.

The BAF has been actively rescuing victims and providing relief packages through air drops.

Meheriar M Hasan, chairperson of the bank, commented: "This is our duty as a responsible corporate entity. As part of BRAC, we have always stood by the people of Bangladesh. We are committed to them."

Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO, said: "This contribution reflects how committed we are to supporting communities in their time of need.

"We believe our support will have a meaningful impact on alleviating the suffering of those who have been hit hardest by these floods."

