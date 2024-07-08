BRAC Bank, CEAB sign deal to open China Desk

Wang Hong Bo, vice-president of the Chinese Enterprise Association in Bangladesh, and Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director and head of corporate banking division at BRAC Bank, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the former’s office in the capital’s Baridhara recently. Photo: BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank and the Chinese Enterprise Association in Bangladesh (CEAB) recently signed a partnership agreement under which the bank will set up a dedicated "China Desk" to enhance service offerings for CEAB members.

The desk will be staffed by Mandarin-speaking professionals, providing tailored support to the Chinese business community.

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director and head of the corporate banking division at BRAC Bank, and Wang Hong Bo, vice-president of CEAB, penned the deal at the latter's office in the capital's Baridhara.

Under this agreement, CEAB members will get access to the bank's products and services at preferential rates.

This partnership with CEAB signifies BRAC Bank's ongoing commitment to expanding its business with Chinese investors and companies in Bangladesh.

The bank has developed industry-specific solutions to meet the unique needs of various sectors.

CEAB is dedicated to promoting economic and trade cooperation, strengthening bilateral ties, and contributing to Bangladesh's socio-economic development. Recently, CEAB inaugurated eight specialised industrial branches to enhance key sectors in Bangladesh.

With 280 large and medium-sized Chinese enterprises under its umbrella, CEAB has successfully constructed vital infrastructure projects such as highways, bridges, railways, and power facilities in Bangladesh.

AKM Faisal Halim, head of transaction banking of the bank, Musabbir Ahmed, unit head of transaction banking, Dilruba Sharmin Huq, team lead of transaction banking, and Yang Jianshi, Guo Hujing, and Han Jingchao, vice-presidents of CEAB's delegation, were also present.