BRAC Bank branches record highest monthly deposit growth in Bangladesh

BRAC Bank's branch network had a net deposit growth of Tk 2,000 crore in September 2024, the highest single-month deposit growth by any branch network in Bangladesh.

The bank organised a celebration programme to mark the achievement at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, deputy managing director and head of branch distribution network of the bank, joined the branch leaders to celebrate the event, the bank said in a press release.

About consistent deposit growth by branch distribution network, Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO, said, "BRAC Bank aims not only to become a banking partner but also to provide comprehensive financial advisory services to the customers."

"The continuous expansion of branches; sub-branches, strategic repositioning for maximum convenience, improved customer services, and enhanced digital banking solutions have significantly contributed to the growth."

"This consistency in growth will help us towards doubling the business," he added.

This milestone reflects the bank's increasing customer confidence, strong engagement, and robust relationships.

This is a commendable achievement, as the growth has been accomplished in the challenging scenario in the banking industry, the press release added.

AKM Tareq, senior zonal head for north at the bank, Taher Hasan Al Mamun, senior zonal head for south, along with regional heads, the cluster, and branch managers, were also present.