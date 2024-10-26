BRAC Bank, BBDN sign deal to empower persons with disabilities

Murteza Rafi Khan, chief executive officer of the Bangladesh Business and Disability Network, and Sabbir Hossain, deputy managing director and chief sustainability officer of BRAC Bank, pose for photographs after signing an agreement in the capital recently. Photo: BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank recently signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Business and Disability Network (BBDN) to create inclusive opportunities for persons with disabilities through "Aporajeyo Ami", the bank's flagship corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative dedicated to health.

Under the partnership deal, BBDN will work with the bank to train persons with disabilities to enhance their employability and open up entrepreneurial opportunities, the bank said in a press release.

This will thereby provide support to unlock their full potential and equip them to make a greater contribution to society.

The collaboration will also see BBDN conduct accessibility assessments of the bank premises and organise sensitisation workshops for the lender co-workers to ensure they understand and embrace the principles of disability inclusion.

Murteza Rafi Khan, chief executive officer of BBDN, and Sabbir Hossain, deputy managing director and chief sustainability officer of the bank, penned the deal in the capital.

"This partnership with BRAC Bank is a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to build a more inclusive Bangladesh. Together, we will amplify the voices of persons with disabilities, creating pathways for them to thrive personally and professionally," Rafi Khan said.

"Our partnership with BBDN is more than just a commitment; it is a call to ensure persons with disabilities are seen, heard and given the opportunity they deserve to help contribute more to national economic growth," Sabbir Hossain said.

This partnership is a cornerstone of BRAC Bank's "Aporajeyo Ami" initiative, which reflects the bank's commitment to building a more inclusive society through meaningful dialogues around disability.

As a values-driven organisation, the bank's CSR ambition is to break financial barriers and social taboos to ensure access and create opportunities for people to realise their potential and lead meaningful lives, added the press release.

Other senior officials from both the organisations were also present.