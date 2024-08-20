Banks
Star Business Desk
Tue Aug 20, 2024 10:23 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 10:27 PM

Most Viewed

Banks

BKB organises business review meeting

Star Business Desk
Tue Aug 20, 2024 10:23 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 10:27 PM
Md Shawkat Ali Khan, managing director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, presides over a business review meeting at the bank’s head office in Dhaka on Monday. Photo: Bangladesh Krishi Bank

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) organised a business review meeting for fiscal year 2024-25 recently.

Md Shawkat Ali Khan, managing director of the bank, presided over the meeting at the bank's head office in Dhaka on Monday, according to a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Khan emphasised loan disbursement, loan recovery, deposit collection and provided directives on achieving business targets in the current fiscal year to make all branches profitable.

Chanu Gopal Ghosh, Khan Iqubal Hossain and Salma Banu, deputy managing directors of the bank, joined the event.

All general managers from the head office, divisional general managers, divisional audit officers, chief regional managers, regional managers and regional audit officers also connected virtually.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

প্রিয় হত্যা মামলা নথিভুক্ত করছে না পুলিশ, ১১ ঘণ্টা ধরে নিউমার্কেট থানায় পরিবার

১৯ জুলাই সায়েন্সল্যাব এলাকায় আইনশৃঙ্খলা বাহিনীর গুলিতে নিহত হন সাংবাদিক তাহির জামান প্রিয়।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

ক্ষমতার পালাবদলে চাঁদাবাজদের দ্বিমুখী চাপে ঢাকার ‘ময়লাওয়ালারা’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification