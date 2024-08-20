BKB organises business review meeting

Md Shawkat Ali Khan, managing director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, presides over a business review meeting at the bank’s head office in Dhaka on Monday. Photo: Bangladesh Krishi Bank

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) organised a business review meeting for fiscal year 2024-25 recently.

Md Shawkat Ali Khan, managing director of the bank, presided over the meeting at the bank's head office in Dhaka on Monday, according to a press release.

Khan emphasised loan disbursement, loan recovery, deposit collection and provided directives on achieving business targets in the current fiscal year to make all branches profitable.

Chanu Gopal Ghosh, Khan Iqubal Hossain and Salma Banu, deputy managing directors of the bank, joined the event.

All general managers from the head office, divisional general managers, divisional audit officers, chief regional managers, regional managers and regional audit officers also connected virtually.