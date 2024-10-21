Bengal Commercial Bank opens branch in Narayanganj

Md Jashim Uddin, chairman of Bengal Commercial Bank PLC, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a new branch of the bank in Narayanganj recently. Photo: Bengal Commercial Bank

Bengal Commercial Bank PLC recently opened a new branch in Narayanganj. This is the 30th branch of the bank, according to a press release.

Md Jashim Uddin, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the branch.

Ghulam Mohammed Alomgir, vice-chairman of the bank, and Mohammad Hatem, president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, attended the programme as special guests.

The expansion of the branch and sub-branch network of Bengal Commercial Bank is ongoing across the country to help develop the business and economy, the press release added.

Tarik Morshed, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the inaugural ceremony.

KM Awlad Hossain, additional managing director and chief business officer, along with other high officials, clients, businessmen and locals were also present.