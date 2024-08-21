Banks
Wed Aug 21, 2024 09:29 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 09:42 PM

Bengal Commercial Bank holds board meeting

Md Jashim Uddin, chairman of Bengal Commercial Bank, presides over the bank’s 32nd meeting of the board of directors at the bank’s head office in the capital’s Gulshan today. Photo: Bengal Commercial Bank

Bengal Commercial Bank organised the 32nd meeting of the board of directors at the bank's head office in Gulshan yesterday.

Md Jashim Uddin, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, the bank said in a press release.

Mahbubul Alam and Ghulam Mohammed Alomgir, vice-chairmen of the bank, were present.

Tarik Morshed, managing director and CEO of the bank, along with directors, additional managing director, deputy managing directors and company secretary were also present.

push notification