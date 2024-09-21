BB, Mercantile Bank host customer awareness week

Md Nurul Amin, executive director of the Bangladesh Bank, attends the opening ceremony of the “Customer Awareness Week-2024” for Chattogram division organised by the Financial Integrity and Customer Services Department in association with Mercantile Bank, at the Sayeman Beach Resort in Cox’s Bazar today. Photo: Mercantile Bank

The Financial Integrity and Customer Services Department (FICSD) of the Bangladesh Bank, in association with Mercantile Bank PLC, has organised the "Customer Awareness Week-2024" for Chattogram with the aim of enhancing banking awareness among customers.

The six-day event kicked-off at the Sayeman Beach Resort in Cox's Bazar today. More than 170 customers and officials working at different bank branches and financial institutions in Chattogram were present.

Md Nurul Amin, executive director of the central bank, was present as chief guest at the opening ceremony, the bank said in a press release.

During the discussion, the chief guest termed customers as the blood of banking services, saying that customer awareness is highly important in banking services.

He emphasised that the bankers are responsible for developing customer awareness alongside their own understanding of everyday banking duties.

Abu Hena Humayun Kabir, a director of the FICSD, presided over the programme.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director of Mercantile Bank, Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman, director of the Bangladesh Bank's Chattagram office, Mohammad Mohsin Hosaini, a director of the FICSD, and Mati Ul Hasan, additional managing director of Mercantile Bank, were also present.