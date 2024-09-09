BB gets two new deputy governors

Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury and Md Kabir Ahmed, executive directors of the Bangladesh Bank, have now been appointed as deputy governors of the country's central bank for a three-year term.

The finance ministry yesterday issued a statutory regulatory order declaring the appointments of the deputy governors on a contractual basis.

With this, the central bank now has a total of four deputy governors.

The posts had remained vacant since Kazi Sayedur Rahman and Khurshid Alam, the preceding deputy governors, stepped down after the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina was ousted by a mass uprising on August 5.

Earlier, the interim government formed a three-body search committee led by Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, former finance secretary and the comptroller and auditor general, to find appropriate candidates for deputy governors of the Bangladesh Bank.