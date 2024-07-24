Banks reopen today from 11am to 3pm

Banks are set to re-open today from 11:00am to 3:00pm after four days of general holidays.

The central bank's decision to re-open banks came after the government relaxed the curfew today from 10:00am to 5:00pm. The reduced banking hours are for today and tomorrow.

Banks can open a limited number of branches from 11am to 3pm on Wednesday and Thursday, said Bangladesh Bank spokesman Md Mezbaul Haque.

Banks will decide how many branches and which branches will be kept open, he said.

BB and the head office of scheduled banks will remain open on Wednesday and Thursday.

The development will bring relief to the general public, who were most frozen out of banking and digital services amid the internet shutdown and nationwide curfew.

On the other hand, ATM booths in various areas of the country were kept shut, while some booths ran out of cash. out of cash.