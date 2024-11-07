Bank Asia strikes deal with Rancon Motors

Banks
ANM Mahfuz, additional managing director of Bank Asia PLC, and Imran Zaman Khan, divisional director of Rancon Motors Limited, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at Rangs Babylonia in the capital’s Tejgaon recently. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia PLC recently signed an agreement with Rancon Motors Limited, the general distributor of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, in Bangladesh.

ANM Mahfuz, additional managing director of the bank, and Imran Zaman Khan, divisional director of the automobile company, penned the deal at Rangs Babylonia in the capital's Tejgaon, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, Bank Asia credit cardholders (Visa Signature, Visa Platinum, Mastercard World Elite and Mastercard Titanium) will enjoy a 10 percent discount on servicing costs and a 5 percent discount on parts purchases from Rancon Motors.

This offer exclusively applies to Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

Other senior officials from both organisations were also present.

