Bank Asia signs deal with Sheba.xyz

Bank Asia PLC recently signed an agreement with Sheba.xyz, the largest service marketplace and one-stop solution for on-demand home services of household and lifestyle in Bangladesh.

Under the agreement, Bank Asia customers will enjoy a 10 percent discount for all services of Sheba.xyz upon payment through their debit or credit card.

To avail the service, customers can visit www.sheba.xyz or call 16516 (24/7).

Zishan Ahammad, executive vice-president and head of cards, ADC and IB of the bank, and Ronald Micky, chief operating officer of the online platform, penned the deal at Bank Asia Cards Department, in the capital's Sukrabad, the bank said in a press release.

Other senior officials from both the organisations were also present.