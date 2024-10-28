Bank Asia launches financial literacy app for apparel workers

Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, deputy managing director, CAMLCO and head of channel banking of Bank Asia PLC, unveils a digital financial literacy app developed by the bank, in collaboration with the United Nations Capital Development Fund, at the office of Gonosatha PHA in Savar recently. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia PLC recently launched a digital financial literacy app, styled "Amar Hisab-Kitab", to accelerate financial inclusion activities.

The app was developed by Bank Asia, in collaboration with the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), under the Aparajita Project of H&M Foundation to strengthen financial inclusion programmes for readymade garment workers.

Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, deputy managing director, chief anti-money laundering compliance officer and head of channel banking of the bank, unveiled the app while inaugurating a training programme on it at the office of Gonoshasthaya PHA in Savar, said a press release.

Participants of the event received hands-on experience with the app usage so that they can transfer the knowledge to RMG workers and their communities

Senior officials of the bank, head of branches, agents, micro-merchants, field officers and readymade garment (RMG) factory officials attended the programme.