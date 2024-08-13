Bank Asia donates Tk 10 lakh to Gulshan Society under CSR

Sohail RK Hussain, managing director of Bank Asia, hands over a cheque of Tk 10 lakh to Omar Sadat, president of the Gulshan Society, at a function at the Bank Asia Tower in the capital’s Karwan Bazar today. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia donated Tk 10 lakh as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) to Gulshan Society, a community organisation, for cleaning and desilting the Gulshan Lake.

Sohail RK Hussain, managing director of Bank Asia, handed over a cheque to Omar Sadat, president of Gulshan Society, during a function at the Bank Asia Tower in the capital's Karwan Bazar today, the bank said in a press release.

This contribution reflects Bank Asia's commitment to environmental sustainability and community welfare, aiming to enhance the condition of Gulshan Lake for the benefit of the local community and the environment.

Syed A Habib, secretary general of the community organisation, Syed Almas Kabir, vice-president, Ali Ashfaq, treasurer, and Shafiuzzaman, additional managing director of the bank, along with deputy managing directors of the bank and other senior officials were also present.