Bangladesh Bank, Dhaka Bank organise ‘Customer Awareness Week, Khulna-2024’

SM Hasan Reza, executive director of Bangladesh Bank Khulna office, poses for photographs with participants of “Customer Awareness Week, Khulna-2024” at Jashore IT Hotel Park in Jashore on Sunday. Photo: Dhaka Bank

The Financial Integrity and Customer Services Department (FICSD) of Bangladesh Bank, in association with Dhaka Bank, organised an event styled "Customer Awareness Week, Khulna- 2024" to raise banking awareness among customers.

The five-day event started at the Jashore IT Hotel Park in Jashore on Sunday and will end on July 11.

SM Hasan Reza, executive director of the Bangladesh Bank Khulna office, attended the inauguration programme as chief guest, according to a press release.

During the programme, Reza emphasised the responsibilities of bankers and the importance of customer awareness in banking services.

Abu Hena Humayun Kabir, director of the FICSD of the Bangladesh Bank, presided over the inauguration ceremony, where AKM Shahnawaj, acting managing director of Dhaka Bank, Md Sirajul Islam, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, and Shayema Islam, director, were present as special guests.

More than 70 officials from branches of different banks and financial institutions working in Khulna division took part in the event.

After discussions, presentations on various aspects of banking services and protection of sensitive information were showcased.

Mohammad Mahenur Alam, additional director and head of FICSD Strategic Communication Team of Bangladesh Bank, along with senior officials from Dhaka Bank and Khulna office of Bangladesh Bank were also present.