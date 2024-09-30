Al-Arafah Islami Bank turns 30

Khwaja Shahriar, chairman of Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC, poses for photographs during celebrations to mark the bank’s founding anniversary at its head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC has recently stepped into 30 years of operations in the banking sector of Bangladesh.

The bank chalked out numerous programmes, including discussion meetings and prayer ceremony, at its head office, all branches and sub-branches across the country marking the 30th founding anniversary.

Khwaja Shahriar, chairman of the bank, attended the programme as the chief guest, according to a press release.

In his welcome speech, Shahriar said Al-Arafah Islami Bank has been playing an important role in the country's agriculture, economy, trade, industry and infrastructure.

"We are proud to be a partner in the overall development and prosperity of the country."

Besides, he extended his sincere congratulations and best wishes to the customers, well-wishers, patrons and regulatory bodies on this auspicious occasion.

"Al Arafah Islami Bank has been providing services to customers sincerely since its inception. Due to the trust and faith of the customers towards the bank, the Shariah-based lender has become one of the best Islamic banks in the country," Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, said while presiding over the event.

Chowdhury urged everyone to work sincerely so that the success of the bank can be sustained.

Al-Arafah Islami Bank started banking operations on September 27, 1995.

The bank has been providing advanced banking services to customers through 225 branches, 72 sub-branches, 745 agent outlets, and 225 ATM booths across the country.

The total amount of the bank's deposit is Tk 51,530 crore till June this year, while the investment amounted to Tk 46, 561 crore.

The bank has 36 lakh customers, while more than 2.5 lakh of them are investment clients.

At the celebrations, Md Shahin Ul Islam, Md Abdul Wadud, Mohammed Abu Eusuf and Mohammad Asraful Hassan, and Syed Masudul Bari, Muhammed Nadim, Md Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, Md Asaduzzaman Bhuiyan, Mohammed Hossain, deputy managing directors, were present.

Departmental head and senior executives of the bank, along with zonal head, branch managers, sub-branch in-charges, and clients were also present.