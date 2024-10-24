Al-Arafah Islami Bank signs payroll banking deal with Ibn Sina

Md Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing director of Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC, and Golam Mortuza Mashud, general manager (accounts and finance) of Ibn Sina Diagnostic and Consultation Center, Uttara, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement at the former’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Ibn Sina Diagnostic and Consultation Center, Uttara recently signed an agreement with Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC to avail the bank's payroll privilege services.

Md Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Golam Mortuza Mashud, general manager (accounts and finance) of Ibn Sina Trust, penned the deal at the former's head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, the employees of Ibn Sina Diagnostic and Consultation Center, Uttara will enjoy unique and exclusive financial propositions and privileged banking services along with complete retail banking solutions.

Mohammad Rafiqul Islam and Md Majiber Rahaman, executive vice-president of the bank, Md Sultan Mahmud, senior vice-president, Gazi Mosthafizur Rahman, assistant vice-president, and Shafiqul Islam Khan, in-charge (admin) of Ibn Sina, and Md Kamruzzaman Meah, in-charge (accounts), along with senior officials from both the organisations were also present.