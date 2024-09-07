Al-Arafah Islami Bank opens its 224th branch in Chandpur

Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a branch in Chandpur as chief guest from the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC opened its 224th branch in Chandpur recently.

Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the branch as the chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Chowdhury said that the country's socioeconomic development is possible along with halal business management through Islamic banking system.

"The country's Islamic banking system has already succeeded in proving that," he said.

Later, he explained various statistics of the bank and assured the best services for its clients.

Shabbir Ahmed, additional managing director of the bank, and Md Aminul Islam Bhuiyan, Syed Masudul Bari, Muhammed Nadim, Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Md Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, and Md Asaduzzaman Bhuiyan, deputy managing directors, were present.

Abdur Rahim Duary, senior executive vice-president and Sylhet zonal head, presided over the ceremony, where Subhash Chandra Roy, senior vice-president of the Chandpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Md Nuruzzaman, manager of Chandpur branch at Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC, ANM Nurur Rahman, lecturer of Hajiganj Aliya Madrasa, also attended.

Md Habib Ullah, senior executive vice-president of the bank, conducted the ceremony.

Shah Md Jahangir, a businessman, Kazi Md Elias, manager of Hajiganj branch of the bank, Shamsul Alam Bhuiyan, manager of Chandpur branch, along with deputy managing directors, local dignitaries and other senior officials were also present.