Al-Arafah Islami Bank opens branch in Sirajganj

Md Anowar Hossain, director of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a new branch of the bank in Sirgajganj sadar from its head office in Dhaka recently. Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, was present. Photo: Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank recently opened a branch in Sirajganj sadar.

Md Anowar Hossain, director of the bank, inaugurated the bank's 221st branch as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO, presided over the inauguration and Abu Naser Md Yeahea, vice-chairman of the bank, was present as special guest.

Chowdhury explained various statistics of the bank and instructed those present to ensure the best services for clients.

Shabbir Ahmed, additional managing director, and Abdullah Al Mamun, Md Asaduzzaman Bhuiyan and Md Aminul Islam Bhuiyan, deputy managing directors, were also present.

Md Habib Ullah, senior executive vice-president of the bank, conducted the programme.

ANM Mufidul Islam, executive vice-president of the bank and zonal head for Bogura, Md Habibullah Siddiqui, head of the department of Islamic Studies at Sirajganj Government College, and other officials from the bank were present alongside local dignitaries.