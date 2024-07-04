Al-Arafah Islami Bank opens Atwari branch in Panchagarh

Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a new branch at Atwari in Panchagarh today. Photo: Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank today opened its 220th branch, located in the Atwari upzaila of Panchagarh district in Rangpur.

Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the branch as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Chowdhury said the Islamic banking system enables socio-economic development and halal business management.

"The Islamic banking system has already succeeded in proving that. With all the latest banking services, Al-Arafah Islami Bank will assist the development of this area," he said.

ANM Mufidul Islam, head of Bogura zone and executive vice-president of the bank, presided over the ceremony.

Jalal Ahmed, executive vice president and head of public relations division, conducted the event, where Md Habib Ullah, senior executive vice-president of the bank, and Md Jahedul Islam, manager of the Atwari branch, were present.

Samsujjoha Ahammed, managing director of Syan Cold Storage, Md Delwar Hossain, owner of SK Cold Storage, and Anisur Rahman, chairman of Atwari Upazila, along with a number of locals were also present.