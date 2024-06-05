Al-Arafah Islami Bank gets new DMDs

Al-Arafah Islami Bank recently promoted three officials to the post of deputy managing director (DMD).

Of the promotees, Md Asaduzzaman Bhuiyan was concurrently serving as senior executive vice-president and head of asset management division prior to his promotion.

Bhuiyan started his banking career with Al-Arafah Islami Bank as a probationary officer in 1998 and served in various branches in general banking, investment department and foreign trade department.

He obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in law and professional finance and social sciences from the University of Dhaka and did an MBA from the University of Information Technology and Sciences.

Mohammed Hossain, another promotee, was serving the bank as a senior executive vice-president and manager of Motijheel branch before joining his new role.

Hossain began his banking career at Agrani Bank as a senior officer in 1997. He then joined Al-Arafah Islami Bank in 2007 and worked in different capacities. He previously worked for First Security Islami Bank and Southeast Bank.

Hossain obtained his honour's and master's degrees in accounting from the University of Chattogram and completed his MBA degree from the Asian University of Bangladesh.

Another promotee, Md Aminul Islam Bhuiyan was serving the bank as a senior executive vice-president and chief technology officer prior to his promotion.

Islam embarked on his banking career with Al-Arafah Islami Bank as an officer in 1996. For over 25 years, he has been closely involved with the bank's ICT activities.