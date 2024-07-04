Akram Hossain, Abdul Hannan elected as vice-chairmen of Mercantile Bank

Akram Hossain (Humayun) and Md Abdul Hannan have recently been elected as vice-chairmen of Mercantile Bank.

Both Humayun and Hannan are eminent businessmen and sponsor directors of the bank, according to a press release.

Humayun is the chairman and managing director of FARS Group and is also engaged in the real estate business.

On the other hand, Hannan is the chairman and managing director of Dabstar & Associates Limited and Murad Apparels Limited.

He is also involved with several export-oriented ready-made garment factories and other businesses.