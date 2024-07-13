Ahsan Zaman becomes new managing director of Trust Bank

Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury has been appointed as managing director of Trust Bank with effect from July 10.

Chowdhury was serving the bank as deputy managing director and chief business officer concurrently prior to his new role, the bank said in a press release.

He joined Trust Bank as senior executive vice-president on August 21, 2016.

He is credited for establishing a business culture of taking customers' vision and converting it into a functional business model.

Ahsan started his career with AB Bank in 1986.

He joined Eastern Bank in 1998, holding senior positions in different capacities, including area head of corporate and consumer banking of Chattogram and Sylhet regions and head of special asset management.

Ahsan has years of experience in the fields of business development, relationship management, corporate banking, consumer banking, syndication and structured finance, trade solutions, SME and agriculture business, special asset management, and management of human capital.

He obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in management from the University of Chittagong.