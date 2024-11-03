Ahmed Ismet made BDB chairman

Banks
A new chairman has been appointed to Bangladesh Development Bank PLC.

The appointee, Ahmed Ismet, was an adviser to the board of Wall Street Exchange, Dubai.

He previously worked as managing director (current charge) and head of consumer banking concurrently in Eastern Bank PLC, the bank said in a press release.

He joined the Central Bank of UAE as a senior research officer and also worked at the banking supervision department and Financial Intelligence Unit.

Ismet obtained his honour's and master's degrees in economics from the University of Dhaka.

