Agrani Bank gets new CEO

Agrani Bank PLC has promoted a deputy managing director to the post of chief executive officer (CEO) for a three-year term today.

The official, Md Anwarul Islam, had joined as a senior officer in 1988 and served as the general manager of Dhaka, Khulna and Faridpur, as well as the zonal head of Jashore and Jhenaidah.

He obtained a master's degree in accounting from the University of Rajshahi and an MBA in finance.

He is a "Diploma Associate of the Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh", the bank said in a press release.

