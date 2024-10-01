Agrani Bank arranges 940th board meeting

Syed Abu Naser Bukhtear Ahmed, chairman of Agrani Bank PLC, was greeted with a bouquet on the occasion of his first board meeting as chairman at the bank’s head office in the capital today. Photo: Agrani Bank

Agrani Bank PLC arranged its 940th board meeting at the bank's head office in the capital today.

Syed Abu Naser Bukhtear Ahmed, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, the bank said in a press release.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ahmed was warmly greeted with flowers on the occasion of his first board meeting as chairman.

Nafiul Hasan, Khondker Fazle Rashid and Mohammad Masud Rana Chowdhury, directors of the bank, attended the meeting.

Among others, Wahida Begum, acting chief executive officer of the bank, Tahmina Akhter, Kazi Abdur Rahman and Md Abul Bashar, deputy managing directors, also joined.