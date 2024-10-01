Banks
Star Business Desk
Tue Oct 1, 2024 09:33 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 09:56 PM

Most Viewed

Banks

Agrani Bank arranges 940th board meeting

Star Business Desk
Tue Oct 1, 2024 09:33 PM Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 09:56 PM
Syed Abu Naser Bukhtear Ahmed, chairman of Agrani Bank PLC, was greeted with a bouquet on the occasion of his first board meeting as chairman at the bank’s head office in the capital today. Photo: Agrani Bank

Agrani Bank PLC arranged its 940th board meeting at the bank's head office in the capital today.

Syed Abu Naser Bukhtear Ahmed, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, the bank said in a press release.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ahmed was warmly greeted with flowers on the occasion of his first board meeting as chairman.

Nafiul Hasan, Khondker Fazle Rashid and Mohammad Masud Rana Chowdhury, directors of the bank, attended the meeting.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Among others, Wahida Begum, acting chief executive officer of the bank, Tahmina Akhter, Kazi Abdur Rahman and Md Abul Bashar, deputy managing directors, also joined.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মধ্যপ্রাচ্য

ইসরায়েলের বিপক্ষে কতটা শক্তিশালী হতে পারে এক্সিস অব রেজিস্ট্যান্স?

আশঙ্কা করা হচ্ছে, যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের প্রত্যক্ষ মদদে ইসরায়েলের এই সামরিক আগ্রাসন মধ্যপ্রাচ্যের অন্য দেশগুলোতেও ছড়িয়ে পড়তে পারে।

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাণিজ্য

বৈদেশিক ঋণ আসার চেয়ে পরিশোধের ব্যয়ই বেশি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে