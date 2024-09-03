Abu Naser made chairman of Agrani Bank

A new chairman has been appointed at state-owned Agrani Bank, according to a letter issued by Financial Institutions Division under the Ministry of Finance today.

The appointee, Syed Abu Naser Bukhtear Ahmed, was once appointed by the government in 2004 to serve as the managing director of Agrani Bank.

Now Ahmed, who is currently serving as an independent of director of Dhaka Bank, has simultaneously been appointed as a director of the bank, according to the letter.

He will hold the posts at Agrani Bank for three years, according to the letter.

Ahmed replaces Zaid Bakht, who has served as the chairman of the bank for three terms, the last one being since December 2020.