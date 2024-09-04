Abdul Mannan becomes chairman of First Security Islami Bank

Mohammad Abdul Mannan has recently been made chairman of the reconstituted board of directors of First Security Islami Bank PLC.

Previously, Mannan served as managing director of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC for a long time, according to a press release.

Although there were some previous setbacks, he expressed his hope that First Security Islami Bank would soon overcome the crisis and transform into a strong and customer-friendly bank.

He said the Islamic banking system is a partnership between the bank and the customer. By leveraging this relationship, the bank can grow into a strong Shariah bank.

Mannan expressed firm belief that financial transparency, accountability and good governance would be ensured at every level to protect customer deposits.

He obtained his master's degree in social sciences (MSS) from the University of Dhaka.

The other members of the board are Md Azizur Rahman, former executive director of the Bangladesh Bank, Md Abdul Quddus, former deputy managing director of Uttara Bank PLC, Md Saiful Alam, associate professor of the department of accounting and information systems at the University of Dhaka, and Md Raghib Ahsan, a chartered accountant.