Star Business Desk
Wed Aug 21, 2024 09:47 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 09:51 PM

Abdul Aziz becomes chairman of Standard Bank

Mohammed Abdul Aziz was elected chairman of Standard Bank during the bank's 396th board meeting at the bank's head office in Dhaka today.

Aziz is a sponsor director of the bank, the bank said in a press release.

The prominent businessman began his entrepreneurial journey after completing his graduation in commerce from Dhaka College in 1972.

By dint of his untiring efforts, hard work and sincerity, he established himself as a successful entrepreneur.

He is a founder member and a member of the board of trustees of Fareast International University.

He is also the founder vice-chairman of three eye hospitals.

Aziz was also elected as the district governor of Lions Clubs International District 315 B2, Bangladesh in 2005-06.

